NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing expensive jewelry from Bloomingdale’s.

Police say the suspects were being shown two rings by a salesperson when they grabbed them and ran out.

The rings are valued at $22,000.

