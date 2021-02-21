Newton police searching for missing 14-year-old

Courtesy Newton Police Department

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing, officials said.

Theresa Kiley was last seen on Thursday and was wearing green camouflage pajama pants and a black hoodie at the time, according to a post from the Newton Police Department’s Twitter page.

She is described as being 110 pounds with brow eyes, long brown hair and standing at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2100.

 

