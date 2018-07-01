Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 91-year-old man in Newton.

Ten Tang, 91, walked away from a house on Chase Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. Authorities say he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact police.

