Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 91-year-old man in Newton.
Ten Tang, 91, walked away from a house on Chase Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. Authorities say he suffers from Alzheimer’s.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket and walks with a cane.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact police.
