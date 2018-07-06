Newton police searching for missing teen

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are turning to the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since early Friday morning.
Julia Machado is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
She was last seen in West Newton about 1 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newton police at 617-796-2100.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)