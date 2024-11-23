NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they search for a van after a driver allegedly exposed himself to two teens on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers say two teens were walking in the area of Hartman Road and Village Circle around 2:30 p.m. when a large white van with an attached silver trailer pulled alongside them an exposed himself.

The driver is described as being a man in his early to mid-20s with a medium to dark complexion, short dark hair, who was wearing sunglasses and a black T-Shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NPD at 617-796-2100, or the tip line 617-796-2121.

