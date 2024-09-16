NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police asked any additional witnesses to come forward Monday as detectives continue to investigate a shooting at a pro-Israel demonstration last week.

The shooting happened on Thursday at the corner of Washington Street and Harvard Street. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said a group of pro-Israel protesters had gathered in the area when 31-year-old Caleb Gannon started shouting at them from the other side of Washington Street.

After both sides exchanged words, Ryan said Gannon rushed across the road and tackled 47-year-old Scott Hayes, who was part of the pro-Israel group.

Prosecutors said Hayes shot Gannon during the ensuing struggle.

Hayes appeared in court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A judge set his bail at $5,000 and he was released with an order to wear a GPS monitor.

Gannon was taken to a local hospital with what were initially considered life threatening injuries.

In an update Friday afternoon, the DA’s office said Gannon was expected to survive. Gannon will also be summonsed to court at a later date for a hearing as prosecutors seek to charge him with assault and battery.

While authorities continue to investigate the shooting, supporters of Hayes have said prosecutors should drop the charge against him, saying Hayes was acting in self-defense when he allegedly shot Gannon.

David Sherman, who witnessed the incident, said he does not think Hayes should have ever been arrested.

“I think every minute that he’s in handcuffs or otherwise in custody is an injustice,” Sherman said.

Widely-circulated video shows the incident at Washington Street and Harvard Street.

Police previously asked witnesses to share any video with them.

In a new message on Facebook Monday morning, police again said anyone who saw the shooting should contact authorities by calling detectives at 617-796-2104 or by calling the Newton Police Tip Line 617-796-2121. Police again asked anyone with video of the incident to share it with investigators.

