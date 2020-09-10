Newton police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Newton are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl.

Jackie Reale, 14, was last seen on Thorton Street near Newton Corner around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

She was wearing the oversized gray zip-up hoodie (pictured), pack pants, white sneakers and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2100.