Newton police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Newton are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl.
Jackie Reale, 14, was last seen on Thorton Street near Newton Corner around 5:30 p.m., according to police.
She was wearing the oversized gray zip-up hoodie (pictured), pack pants, white sneakers and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2100.
— Newton Police (@newtonpolice) September 10, 2020
