NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing man.

Liborio Cordero, 60, was last seen at his home in the Watertown Street area on Wednesday, according to Newton police.

Cordero is described as standing at 5’6″ and weighing 160 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes, a beard, and is balding with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and white shoes or sneakers.

Anyone with information on Cordero’s whereabouts is asked to call the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2123.

