NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Police are warning locals about phony phone calls as a person posing as a police officer has been scamming residents.

Police said a person posing as a police officer is calling people and telling them to pay fines and fees for subpoenas. Officials said the calls are coming from the number 617-796-2100. Police said not to believe the caller and not to give them any personal information.

***Citizen Advisory: PHONE SCAM***

A person is posing as a NPD Officer using #617-796-2100 to SCAM citizens by stating they can avoid prosecution/subpoenas by paying a fine/fee. This is a SCAM. If you have given out any personal info. or money contact NPD at 617-796-2123. — Newton Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) October 17, 2022

