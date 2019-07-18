Newton police working water main break detail respond to stabbing

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Police working a detail on a major water main break Wednesday were pulled from their duty to respond to a stabbing incident down the street.

Officers responding to reports of a 20-year-old man stabbed inside the Avalon Apartments on Needham Street around 9: 30 p.m. found the man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The victim, who does not live in the apartment, was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public and that the suspect and victim likely know each other.

It is not clear if an arrest has been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)