Newton pot shop opens its doors to public

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A retail marijuana shop in Newton opened its doors to the public Saturday becoming the latest addition to Massachusetts’ budding recreational cannabis scene.

Garden Remedies, located on Washington Street, is the Bay State’s first cannabis company founded and lead by a female physician.

Customers must be at least 21 years old to be allowed into the shop at 697 Washington St. A government issued picture ID is required.

Other retail locations in the Bay State include Salem, Pittsfield, Uxbridge, Leicester, Worcester, Easthampton, Northampton, Brookline, Fall River, Lowell, Greenfield, Wareham, Gardner, Williamstown, Hudson, Amherst, and Great Barrington.

