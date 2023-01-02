NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Public Schools are joining Boston Public Schools in asking students and staff to mask up when they return from winter break amid a surge in COVID, RSV, and flu cases.

The school district says the mask request is not a mandate and students are encouraged to wear masks, wash their hands regularly, and stay home if they’re sick.

The district also says it will be cleaning high-touch surfaces like desks and doorknobs.

