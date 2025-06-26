NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Public Schools (NPS) will now require vaccinations for all students returning to school in the fall, unless they have an exemption.

NPS Superintendent Anna Nolin says the policy was reviewed after a series of chicken pox cases in the district.

NPS says that since 2020, over 180 students were allowed to attend school without required vaccines.

Unvaccinated students who do not have an exemption will be excluded from school, according to a memo from NPS.

