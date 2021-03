NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton residents and officials held a vigil Sunday to support the Asian-American community after a man allegedly shot several people of Asian-American descent in Atlanta last week.

Six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent. At the vigil, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the city supported the Asian-American community.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)