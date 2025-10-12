NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of area residents gathered in Newton on Sunday for a rally in support of a proposed peace agreement between Hamas and Israel that would see the remaining Israeli hostages returned.

Run For Their Lives, a group that has been holding rallies since the war between Israel and Hamas began, says the return of the remaining hostages will allow the community to begin the healing process.

After reading the names of the remaining hostages one last time, the group said they hope this will be the last rally before a celebration to mark the return of those held captive.

“It’s a mix of emotions but ultimately I think we’re all feeling really optimistic and positive,” said Run For Their Lives Boston organizer Emily Brophy.

Eyal Tarchitzky, who survived the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, said the return of the hostages will allow groups like Run For Their Lives to finally turn the page.

“Until all the hostages are returned to Israel, our healing process can’t be done and this healing process is a long process, it will take a generation,” he said.

The group is planning one more gathering next week, when they’re hoping to celebrate the return of the remaining hostages.

