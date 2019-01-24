Newton residents urged to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior following string of break-ins

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are urging residents to remain vigilant following a string of house break-ins.

There have been 17 break-ins in Newton and neighboring towns over the last two months. Police say that the suspects involved in these crimes have been even more active in this past week committing seven break-ins in just seven days.

Police say that the suspect or suspects entered the homes by crawling through unlocked windows in the afternoon and evening.

“In two of the house breaks people were home on their first floor while the homes were being broken into on the second floor,” Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said.

All of the break-ins appear close together.

Police say two occurred on Oxford Rd., one break-in and an attempt on Athelstane Rd. plus several more just blocks away in Rowena and Halcyon Rds.

“Three houses that were broken into, that I know, were people that were older people,” Newton resident Eileen Bornstein said. “They knew their comings and goings.”

Investigators believe that whoever is responsible for these is also behind ten other break-ins that have been reported in Newton and neighboring towns since November.

Newton police are increasing patrols and asking residents to hide ladders and lock all windows.

Anyone with information on any of these break-ins is asked to contact police.