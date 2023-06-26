NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are warning Newton residents to remain vigilant and check their door and window locks after three elderly family members were found killed Sunday in an apparent triple homicide.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a person known to the victims at a home on Broadway Street around 10 a.m. found the victims inside suffering from apparent stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to a statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Chief of Police John Carmichael.

A preliminary investigation suggests there were signs of forced entry into the home. Two of the victims were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Investigators from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, state police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Newton police are following leads, including investigating another attempted break-in at Brookside Avenue, about a half-mile from the death investigation that was reported to police Sunday morning.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

In the statement, officials said, “We are again asking people to remain vigilant, check door and window locks and report any suspicious activity to Newton Police at 617-796-2123. In an emergency call 911.”

Authorities are also asking residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville areas to check any video from their home and notify police of anything unusual.

Newton police say they will have additional patrols working throughout the night and into Monday.

The victims have not been positively identified at this time and the names are not being released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

