NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bedford man will be arraigned later this month on three counts of kidnapping, following an indictment by a Middlesex County grand jury.

Jose Vose, 42, of Bedford, worked as a bus driver for the Newton Early Education Childhood Program and Transportation for Newton Public Schools contracted through JSC Transportation, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

Newton police were notified of suspicious activity by Nose in late May after one student was dropped off late to daycare, authorities said.

“When the bus company checked the driver’s GPS location it allegedly revealed that the defendant entered the parking lot but instead of dropping the child off the defendant drove to a secluded portion of the parking lot near the tree line,” the DA’s office said. “An investigation revealed that, on multiple occasions, the defendant had transported three victims, between ages 3 and 5 years old, to secluded areas and turned off the audio and video recording in his bus for up to 20 minutes at a time.”

The change in route was not authorized, not was the defendant’s time spent one-on-one with the victims.

“All the children are semi-nonverbal or struggle with communication,” Ryan’s office said. ” A search of the defendant’s phone also revealed that he had taken photos with the victims.”

Vose will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn on October 25.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)