Newton School Committee votes to adopt hybrid model in the fall

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton School Committee voted Friday to welcome students back to class for in-person learning in the fall.

Parents and caregivers will be given the opportunity to choose whether their student attends school in person until 12:30 p.m. two days a week with online, distance learning for the other parts of the school week, or to have their students attend school completely online.

Teachers will be providing structured time with the students who are distance learning in the afternoons and on Wednesdays when the entire school population is home.

Certain health protocols will be applied, including a mask requirement, and the implementation of 6 feet social distancing requirements in classrooms.

Only 50 percent of students will be allowed in the classrooms.

Procedures for access to testing, contact tracing, quarantining and isolating, and daily health self-assessments will also be put in place.

Students will be given a computer and, if needed, a WiFi hotspot. Lunches will be also e provided daily.

Those with disabilities, particularly preschool-age students and those with significant and complex needs, will be prioritized for receiving in-person instruction.

Bus transportation will be provided with physical distancing measures and a plan will be put in place for those who walk and bike to school.

Teachers who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19 will also be given the option to teach remotely.

School officials said they came to this decision based on public health data. Should that change they said they would be prepared to shift to an entirely virtual course.

