NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s closing time for some Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts.

The store on Needham Street in Newton said goodbye to its final customer Thursday afternoon. It is now permanently closed.

Earlier this summer the grocery store chain announced it was closing eight underperforming stores in the state.

All the closing stores are expected to shut down before November 2.

