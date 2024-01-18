The Newton Teachers Association will hold a vote Thursday night to decide whether or not they will go on strike.

Teachers have been working without a contract since the previous contract expired at the end of August, and teachers are calling for an end to what they call protracted negotiations.

On Wednesday, parents, teachers and community members rallied at Newton City Hall, calling for Mayor Ruthanne Fuller to fully fund the school system.

“Newton educators are working without a contract, and we do not see any meaningful movement on the part of Mayor Fuller and the School Committee to come to a fair agreement with us,” the Newton Teachers Association said in a statement. “We are deeply disturbed that the mayor is insisting that schools are sufficiently funded. While other districts have recognized the growing needs of students and increased their allocations to public schools, Mayor Fuller continues to underfund our schools in Newton.”

If a strike does occur, classes will be cancelled, all school buildings will be closed, and all school-related events and activities will be postponed until after the strike ends. Days would be made up at the end of the school year.

The teachers union will be meeting Thursday afternoon and will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to announce their next steps.

