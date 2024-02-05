NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton Teachers Association on Sunday voted to ratify a new contract with the School Committee that will return students to the classroom Monday after a two-week strike.

Ninety-seven percent of members voted to ratify the four-year contract, according to the Association’s Facebook page.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

