NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton Teachers Association has been ordered by a judge to pay up for its more than two-week strike earlier this year that left kids of out of classrooms for 11 days.

A judge ordered the union must pay $625,000 in fines. That’s $275,000 to the school district and $350,000 to the state.

The judge also dismissed a lawsuit filed by parents seeking compensation for money spent while their kids were out of school. But parents are continuing to pursue the case, which is seeking $25 million.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)