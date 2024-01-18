NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton teachers will begin a strike on Friday after negotiations for a new contract failed to produce an agreement.

Newton Teachers Association President Mike Zilles announced the strike Thursday night after he said 98% of union members voted to authorize such action.

Newton city and school officials previously warned of a possible strike and said classes would be canceled if a strike took place.

All school buildings will also be closed and all school-related events and activities will be postponed until after the strike ends.

Flanked by union members holding signs, Zilles criticized Mayor Ruthanne Fuller outside City Hall and called on her to “fund the schools.”

“The membership of the Newton Teachers Association is standing up for the citizens, for the students and the educators of Newton and we are saying ‘Mayor Fuller, enough is enough,'” Zilles said.

Fuller spoke at the Newton Education Center moments after Zilles’ announcement, responding to news of a strike and saying “This is a sad day here in Newton.”

“The adults belong at the negotiating table,” Fuller said. “The students belong in the classroom.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)