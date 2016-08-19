Newton teen accused of stabbing mom and brother while on vacation

SIESTA KEY, FL (WHDH) — Police have released the 911 calls made by a Newton woman after her teenage son allegedly stabbed her and her other while they were on vacation in Florida.

Police said Melissa Ramgren, a second grade teacher in Newton, and her 14-year-old son Charlie were attacked by her 16-year-old son, Gust. The family was vacationing in Siesta Key.

In the 911 call, Ramgren frantically asks for help, saying her son has been stabbed and is dying.

“He never did anything like this, I don’t know what’s wrong but he stabbed me and my son,” Ramgren tells the 911 dispatcher.

Florida police said Ramgren told them Gust ran away after stabbing her and Charlie. He was later apprehended and arrested; police said he confessed to stabbing his mother and brother.

Ramgren and her son Charlie are both recovering in the hospital.

Newton Public Schools Superintendent David Fleishman released a statement Thursday afternoon:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragedy in Florida involving the Ramgren family. Our thoughts are with Melissa and her family as we pray for their recovery. This news is especially jarring as we prepare for a new school year. We will provide every support necessary to our faculty, staff, families, and students during this incredibly difficult time.”

