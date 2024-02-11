A 19-year-old from Newton is attending Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas for his wish through Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Chris Lee is among 20 wish recipients from across the country who will be attending the game. Chris is a huge football fan who underwent treatment for leukemia after being diagnosed in 2017. He is studying statistics in the hopes of pursuing his dream of working in the sports industry.

Chris told 7NEWS learning he was going to the Super Bowl was “super exciting.”

“I’ve met so many cool players and so many people we look up to,” he said, adding the NFL honors was an amazing experience.

Chris and his family will be in Las Vegas through Sunday, with an itinerary full of exciting experiences leading up to the big game on Sunday.

