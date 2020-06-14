Newton theater hosts live socially distant drive-in concert

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton theater’s experiment turned out successful when over 100 cars showed up for a secret drive-in concert.

Newton Nomadic Theater used pickup trucks as a stage for the band who performed for concertgoers in a parking lot this weekend.

Guests who purchased tickets for the event didn’t even know where it was going to be until hours before it began.

The theater’s founder said turnout was better than expected.

“We thought this is like the perfect way as a first step back into getting people together for doing something in public, and we just couldn’t be more delighted with the way it’s gone tonight,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)