The City of Newton will once again be removing green, white, and red center lines on Adams Street – renewing the upset feelings of some people in the primarily Italian neighborhood.

In a statement to 7News, the city’s mayor said the removal is being done for public safety, because the painted colors of the Italian flag cover the double yellow lines.

This will be the second time this summer Newton has removed the paint.

Back in June, the city removed the colors, but they were repainted by people in the neighborhood ahead of annual Italian heritage festival that took place in July.

The mayor also said that the city would be open to placing green, white, and red lines next to the double yellow center lines on one side, as long as it’s approved by the federal government.

Residents of the neighborhood are expected to protest Wednesday morning.

