NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton man accused of a horrific triple murder in the city in June has been found not competent to stand trial due to mental illness.

Christopher Ferguson, 33, was found not competent to stand trial after a medical evaluation. He’s accused of killing Gilda D’Amore, 73, her husband, Bruno D’Amore, 74, and her 97-year-old mother, Lucia Arpino.

He will remain at Bridgewater State Hospital and has another court appearance set for October.

Ferguson will be re-evaluated every six months to see if he will be able to stand trial.

