NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - For two years, the Newton/Weston Bridge replacement project has been impacting drivers on the Pike and 128. Now, it’s ramping up.

The train tunnel under the 128 interchange is being replaced, requiring a major shut down of the highway.

The project takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for two weekends, Friday, May 30, until June 2, and again on June 20 until June 23.

State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver says two lanes of the highway will be closed.

“During each weekend, the highway will reduce to one lane in each direction between Exits 123 which is the route 30 interchange in Weston, to exit 25, which is 16 interchange in Newton. During this time the Worcester commuter rail service for both these weekends as well as Amtrak service from Albany will be replaced by buses,” said Gulliver.

Transportation officials say drivers can expect delays, potentially as long as two or three hours depending on visitors and travel. But, free MBTA shuttles will be running.

“We are finalizing two key shuttle routes. One between Framingham and Riverside and with a connection to the green line, and West Newton to Kenmore for that same connection,” said Gulliver.

Officials are optimistic there won’t be any problems.

“We’ve done a lot of work to make sure this goes right, and we expect it to,” said Gulliver.

