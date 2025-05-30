NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - This is a warning sign to take seriously if you plan to drive anywhere near the Mass Pike in Newton or Weston this weekend.

A big construction project will narrow the Mass Pike in both directions to just one lane.

State highway officials say there could be major backups if enough people don’t avoid the area.

“We’ve modelled that if one hundred percent of the people show up that normally show up on a weekend like this you could see delays of as much as two to three hours. That’s the kind of intensive delays that that much traffic causes. The connecting roadways just cannot handle that kind of volume. And we’re reducing the roadway by two thirds so it’s a major, major , major impact,” said Jonathan Gulliver, Acting Highway Administrator.

Newton’s mayor predicts her city will be gridlock central with all the backed up Pike traffic that gets off looking for alternate routes through the city.

Some people who live in Newton are taking precautions.

“I’m staying the heck away from it and otherwise I’m not doing anything,” said Randy Felts, Newton resident.

The Logan Express bus drivers taking customers to the airport from Framingham don’t have much other choice than to drive through what’s expected to be a mess.

They’re advising riders to come early because the usual 30 minute drive to the airport, could be a lot longer.

“It’s gonna be long delays. Pretty rough going I’m thinking,” said Tiffany Duchesneau, Logan Express bus driver.

The advice is simply avoid driving anywhere near the area this weekend if you can. If you can’t, leave plenty of time for what could be major delays.

“We’re hoping that our neighbors and community members have been listening to the news and seeing all the signs that are out there and preparing themselves,” said XXX, Newton police officer.

