NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman suspected of killing her former landlord in Newton was arraigned on Wednesday, as neighbors continue to process what appears to be the city’s first murder in 13 years.

Xiu Fang Ke, 43, was arraigned at Newton District Court and stands accused of murdering 65-year-old Leonard Garber inside his home.

Prosecutors alleged she was Garber’s former tenant and may have killed him late last week in a two-family home he owned in West Newton, where his body was discovered Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m really sorry this could happen to Lenny,” said neighbor Pat Hamilton.

“I know my wife had a hard time with it, she woke up crying,” said another neighbor, Ron Cohen.

On Tuesday, at about 3 p.m., Newton Police officers arrived at the house as part of a missing persons investigation. When they entered the home, they found Garber’s body wrapped in a curtain under construction materials and several other heavy items.

Based on a preliminary assessment, officers estimated the body may have been there for over a day and was purposely concealed. They also believe he suffered blunt force trauma, and could have died the week before.

The day before, Garber’s family reported him missing. Newton Police visited his home for a well-being check and didn’t find him. The victim’s family then contacted police again the following day who did two more home visits, only finding him after the third visit.

Police later determined that Garber had allegedly been spending time with a female former tenant, later identified as Ke. Subsequent investigation revealed that she had allegedly been forging checks from Garber’s account and had stolen thousands of dollars.

“Ms. Ke had allegedly been forging checks from a joint account of Mr. Garber and had allegedly stolen in excess of $40,000,” Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said during a news conference Wednesday.

Officials said when Garber found this out sometime between Thursday and Saturday last week, he confronted her before she allegedly hit and killed him and attempted to hide the body.

Police reviewed financial records and surveillance footage from Garber’s home that showed an Asian woman, later identified as the defendant, entering Garber’s home in the days before his death.

Ke, who speaks Mandarin, listened to the charges through an interpreter while in court Wednesday. She had previously been arrested without incident at the Newton Police Station. She also allegedly confessed to police about the murder after her arrest.

“During the interview, the defendant admitted that she had stolen checks from Leonard Garber, and that she had killed him,” prosecutor Julie Kunkel said in court. “She later stated that she had used a hammer.”

According to court documents, Ke has previously stolen from another person and reportedly has some kind of gambling problem.

