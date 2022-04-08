NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton woman was shocked when she woke up, walked into her living room, and found a wild turkey perched on the windowsill.

Lisa Spencer says it took her about an hour to get the elusive intruder out of her home because it started flying around.

“When I saw the bird, it was one of those moments in life where things are going by in slow motion reaction,” she said. “It’s funny now but it wasn’t particularly funny when the bird was flying around.”

Spencer says the bird may have walked into her home through the garage while work was being done on her basement.

