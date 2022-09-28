NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton woman is set to be arraigned in connection with the death of a 65-year-old Newton man.

Xiu Fang Ke, 43, will be arraigned in Newton District Court for allegedly beating Leonard Garber to death in his home on Mount Vernon Terrace, the Middlesex DA’s office said.

On Sept. 27, at about 3 p.m., Newton Police officers arrived at Garber’s two-family home as part of a missing persons investigation. When they entered the home, they found Garber’s body wrapped in a curtain under construction materials and several other heavy items. Based on a preliminary assessment, officers estimated the body may have been there for over a day and was purposely concealed. They also believe he suffered blunt force trauma, and could have died the week before.

The day before, Garber’s family reported him missing. Newton Police visited his home for a well-being check and didn’t find him. The victim’s family then contacted police again the following day who did two more home visits, only finding him after the third visit.

Police later determined that Garber had allegedly been spending time with a female former tenant, later identified as Xiu Fang Ke. Subsequent investigation revealed that she had allegedly been forging checks from Garber’s account and had stolen over $40,000. When Garber found this out sometime between Thursday and Saturday last week, he confronted her before she allegedly hit and killed him and attempted to hide the body.

Police reviewed financial records and surveillance footage from Garber’s home that showed an Asian woman, later identified as the defendant, entering Garber’s home in the days before his death.

She was arrested without incident at the Newton Police Station.

