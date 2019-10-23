Newtonville Commuter Rail station to reopen after concern over condition of stairs

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newtonville Commuter Rail station will be reopening to the public Thursday after officials were forced to shut it down over concerns about the conditions of the station’s stairs.

The station, which is next to I-90, has stairs leading up to street and sidewalk level.

Commuters were forced off of trains on Tuesday and onto shuttle buses as engineering teams worked to repair the aging steps.

