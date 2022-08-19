BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line commuters gathered outside of Government Center waiting for shuttle buses Friday night as the Orange Line shutdown took effect.

“It’s gonna be bad,” said one commuter at Government Center, standing with her friend.

Several shuttle buses were lined up outside the station with MBTA workers in yellow vests pointing riders toward the buses and explaining where each one was heading.

However, some commuters expressed problems with getting to the buses.

“I had to run from Downtown Crossing T stop up to here, Government Center, run around here, to catch this bus. I don’t know what’s going on with the MBTA, but someone needs to be held accountable,” said one Orange Line commuter.

“They didn’t even offer these shuttles down at like Chinatown or anything. It’s just. We had to walk towards this Green Line,” said another commuter.

People said they feel anxious about the next 30 days but are hopeful that once they are over, the Orange Line will run much smoother.

