MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - With over 70 new train cars now in use on the Orange Line, many of their older counterparts are heading for the scrapyard, according to the MBTA.

The first batch of the MBTA’s legacy fleet could be seen arriving at the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility in Medford on Thursday.

Flatbed trucks with “Oversize Load” flags and banners brought in the railroad cars, some of which were over 40-years-old.

According to a press release from the MBTA, the transportation authority is in the process of fully replacing the legacy cars with a new fleet of 152 “state-of-the-art” models.

72 new cars are already in service after the recent 30-day service shutdown, one of which was temporarily removed from service earlier in the week due to a door issue.

Manufactured in Springfield, Mass. by CRRC MA, the 152 new Orange Line cars were part of an order from the MBTA that also included 132 new rail cars for the Red Line.

