After some much-needed rain over the last few days across Massachusetts, we’ve got our next dry stretch slated to begin.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend! Highs will be warm in the upper 70s and it will be just a bit humid with dew points in the low 60s. Clouds will increase as the day goes on.

Overnight into early Sunday morning we have a chance for some showers. They will linger the longest Sunday morning across the Cape.

Otherwise, a mainly dry day with highs in the upper 70s and humid conditions.

Monday will be bright and sunny. The morning will be mild in the upper 50s with afternoon highs near 80. High temperatures near the coast will top off in the mid 70s. But still, a nice day overall especially with the lower humidity.

Tuesday will be an in-the-middle day before our next cooldown. Highs will reach the mid 70s inland and the low 70s along the coast. Skies stay dry.

The most noticeably cool day begins Wednesday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. It will be a bit breezy, though, so that’ll make it feel even cooler than it really is. Thursday will be similar: sunny and low 60s after a chilly morning in the 40s. Friday the sun continues with a slight warm-up to the upper 60s.