NFL adopts new policy allowing players to stay in locker room during national anthem

Several New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(WHDH) — The NFL announced Wednesday a new policy approved by team owners that gives players the option to stay in the locker room during the singing on the national anthem.

“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed,” the NFL said in a press release.

The NFL said it believes the new policy will keep a “focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it — and on our fans who enjoy it.”

Team owners discussed the issue at length this past offseason, which had reached all the way to the White House. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, a quiet but powerful protest against police brutality and racial inequities in the justice system.

Other players took up the cause, and the gesture carried on during the 2017 season. President Trump turned the anthem protests into a campaign issue, saying the NFL should fire any player who takes a knee during anthem.

The policy reads as follows:

The 32 member clubs of the National Football League have reaffirmed their strong commitment to work alongside our players to strengthen our communities and advance social justice. The unique platform that we have created is unprecedented in its scope, and will provide extraordinary resources in support of programs to promote positive social change in our communities.

The membership also strongly believes the following:

1. All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

2. The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem.

3. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed.

4. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

5. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

6. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

Full statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell which says players can stay in the locker room during the National Anthem but requires players to stand on the field. If they don’t stand the team will face a fine. @7News pic.twitter.com/iB2O0JUtPs — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) May 23, 2018

