NFL All-Pro says Pats 1st-round pick will win Rookie of the Year

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Cincinnati Bengals standout wide receiver A.J. Green is forecasting big things for New England’s No. 31 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Despite having several needs on the defensive side of the football, the Patriots drafted Georgia running back Sony Michel in the first-round.

Many have speculated how much of an impact Michel will have in his rookie season given the Patriots backfield depth. Green feels Michel’s versatility is what will make him a difference maker.

“You know his versatility and him going to New England – that’s my pick for Rookie of the Year. Mark it down,” Green told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on a recent podcast.

Much like Dion Lewis, Michel has the skillset to contribute on the ground and through the air. Lewis left the Patriots for Tennessee through free agency.

Michel tallied more than 3,500 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in four years at Georgia. He also snagged 64 passes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)