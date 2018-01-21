NFL allows troops overseas to watch conference championship games despite government shutdown

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WHDH) – There were some unintended consequences when the government shut down this past Friday, especially in regards to sports fans overseas. A government shutdown means that the American Forces Network, the TV and radio broadcast service for U.S. troops overseas, is now unavailable. For sports fans in the military hoping to see the NFL conference championship games, this was problematic.

Cue 345 Park Avenue.

Great news as Armed Forces Network will air both Championship Sunday NFL games today for our service members around the world — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 21, 2018

Thanks to a vigorous effort by both NFL headquarters and the AFN, deployed servicemen and women will be able to watch both the AFC and NFC championship games today. It is unclear whether the AFN will continue running while the government is in the midst of a shutdown, but at least for one day, the armed forces can enjoy a day of football.

