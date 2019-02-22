NFL: ‘Monitoring developments’ in investigation into Bob Kraft

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Football League was mum Friday after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was accused of soliciting a prostitute.

Although there have been no disciplinary actions yet, a spokesperson for the league confirmed in a statement that it is aware of the incident and will monitor the investigation.

In its personal conduct policy, the league states that, “everyone involved in the NFL must strive at all times to be people of high character and act in ways that favorably reflect everything associated with the shield.”

The policy also states that “it is a privilege to be a part of the National Football League. Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from ‘conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in’ the NFL.”

This includes owners, players, coaches, team employees, game officials and anyone associated with the league.

According to the policy, management is held to a higher standard and, “will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Personal Conduct Policy occur.”

In 2014, Colts owner Jim Irsay was fined and suspended six games for driving under the influence.

