NFL prepared to ‘take appropriate action’ against Patriots owner Robert Kraft

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Football League said in a statement Monday that they plan to “take appropriate action” against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after he was charged in connection to a sex sting in Jupiter, Florida, on Friday.

The 77-year-old billionaire is facing two counts of soliciting prostitution after police say he was twice videotaped in a sex act at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

“Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy,” the league said. “We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”

Kraft, through a spokesperson, “categorically” denies that he engaged in illegal activity.

An arrest warrant is expected to be issued at some point on Monday.

