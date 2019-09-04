NFL season kickoff concert at Gillette Stadium to feature country star Chris Lane

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The NFL’s 2019 season will kick off Thursday night with a free concert at Gillette Stadium.

The concert, headlined by country music star Chris Lane, will also feature an appearance by New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

It is set to begin in the stadium parking lot at 7 p.m. and Chris Lane will take the stage from 8 to 9 p.m.

The first 50 fans in line will receive a limited-edition New England Patriots Laces shaped can Pepsi designed to honor the Super Bowl LIII champions. The small batch of custom, textured commemorative cans will also be given away to fans on-site through a game of Patriots-themed trivia.

The iconic Lombardi trophy will also be on-site, and fans attending the celebration will have the chance to win autographed merchandise, plus tickets to Sunday’s New England Patriots kickoff game.

