NFL: Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Football League announced Tuesday night that Tom Brady will be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An official signing date has not been released.

This announcement comes just hours after the former New England Patriots quarterback announced his “football journey will take place elsewhere.”

Adam Schefter, of ESPN, tweeted around 6:30 p.m. that Tampa is the expected landing spot for Brady.

Brady will be the oldest starting quarterback in the league at 43 at the beginning of next season.

