NH 18-year-old arrested for 2nd DUI in 3 days after head-on crash

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Brookline, New Hampshire man was arrested on his second DUI charge in three days after causing a head-on crash in Hollis last week, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Broad Street determined that Christian Cenci had tried to pass another vehicle before striking a Mercedes coming in the opposite direction, police said.

After placing him under arrest on charges of DUI, reckless operation, and committing a lane violation, it was determined that he had been arrested for DUI in Milford, New Hampshire two days prior.

He was transported to the Valley Street Jail in Manchester, where he was later released from custody.

He is slated to be arraigned Aug. 14 in the 9th Circuit Court, District Division in Nashua.

