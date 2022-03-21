SWANZEY, N.H. (WHDH) - A barn in Swanzey, New Hampshire caught fire Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to reports of the fire on Sawyer’s Crossing Road around 7:30 a.m. found the barn full engulfed.

According to the fire department, a 5-year-old boy woke up before his family and alerted everyone inside the home to the danger raging outside.

Officials said that everyone was able to get away from the fire unharmed thanks to the quick thinking of that little boy.

