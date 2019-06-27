NH AG: 6 arrested in joint cross-border drug trafficking investigation

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Six people have been arrested in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as the result of a multi-month, cross-border drug trafficking investigation, officials said.

The arrests were the result of a multi-month investigation that led to the execution of search warrants Thursday in Haverhill and Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Bedford and Ashland, New Hampshire, according to a statement issued Thursday by New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administrator Special Agent-in-Charge Brian D. Boyle.

Arrested were:

Brian Rutherford, 22, of Bedford, on a charge of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with intent to sell.

Mackenzie Ramos, 25, of Amherst, New Hampshire, on a charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to sell.

Samantha Bidwell, 30, of Ashland, on a charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to sell.

Ramon Rivera Muniz, 31, of Haverhill, on two outstanding warrants and a charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Valeria Vanessa Cartagena Toro, 24, of Haverhill, on a charge of conspiracy to sell fentanyl.

Jonathan Betancourt, 29, of Lawrence, on four counts of selling fentanyl.

Muniz, Cartagena Toro and Betancourt are being held at the Middleton House of Correction pending extradition.

The following agencies participated in the investigation: New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, United State Drug Enforcement Administration, Ashland Police Department, Bedford Police Department, Haverhill (Massachusetts) Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, New Hampshire Department of Corrections, New Hampshire State Police, Pelham Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, and United States Homeland Security Investigations.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)