MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say an adult male was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Manchester.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said its personnel were responding to the shooting, which appeared to have happened in the area of Pine and Plummer streets Friday morning.

According to the AG’s office, the incident leading up to the shooting involved “an adult male subject,” who has since been taken to a nearby hospital.

No details on the condition of the individual or what led up to the officer-involved shooting have been released.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation,” the AG’s office stated in a news release.

Just over an hour before the announcement from the AG’s office, the Manchester Police Department stated around 10:30 a.m. that its officers were responding to a “scene of a barricaded individual in a vehicle” in the same area.

Residents were asked to avoid the area as authorities closed off the neighborhood to traffic and evacuated a nearby building.

Two hours later, police could be seen surveying the area, which included a pair of Manchester PD SWAT vans boxing in what appeared to be an SUV.

Manchester Police are on the scene of a barricaded individual in a vehicle. As a precaution a neighboring building has been evacuated. Road is closed at Pine & Plummer. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/LW1qPe0Zxi — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) January 12, 2024

