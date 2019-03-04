NH AG: Arrest made in death of woman found fatally shot in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman who was found fatally shot in Manchester on Saturday night, officials said.

Justin Moura is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court for “recklessly causing” the death of 34-year-old Tanya Hall, according to a joint press release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano.

Investigators say Moura shot Hall to death with a handgun near Manchvegas Bar and Grill in the areas of Old Granite, Granite, and Elm streets.

An autopsy found that Hall’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the back and that the manner of her death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

An investigation is ongoing.

